Malami Dismisses Claims of Loss of $2.4bn from Crude Oil Sale to China – THISDAYLIVE

*Directs further inquiries to finance ministry, accountant general

*Says whistleblowers on the run, discloses details of recoveries from Abacha, Ibori, others

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has dismissed claims that the country lost over $2.4 billion revenue from alleged illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil exported in 2015 to China.

Malami faulted the allegations during the resumed Ad-hoc Committee investigation on the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date.

Malami, who is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, described the allegations as baseless, unfounded, lack merit and substance.

The House had in December last year resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to probe the allegation when it adopted a motion sponsored by Isiaka Ibrahim from Ogun State, at…