NEC Pushes FG to Suspend Planned Fuel Subsidy Removal – THISDAYLIVE

*Proposes supplementary budget, amendment to PIA

*NACCIMA: Petrol subsidy removal without operation of local refineries will hurt businesses, shut down SMEs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The move by the federal government to phase out its controversial fuel subsidy policy may no longer be feasible once more as the National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday advised the government to shelve it until all preparatory plans with various segment of government, including states and the incoming administration are concluded.

The advice comes just as the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) expressed concern that removing petrol subsidy would have adverse impact on businesses that could lead to the shutdown of many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and exasperate the worsening unemployment rate in the country.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had worked towards the removal of…