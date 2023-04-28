Niger Gov Removes Pilgrims Board Executive Secretary, Makes New Appointment – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has removed the Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ismaila Makun.

The removal of Makun came barely two months to this year’s hajj which the former executive secretary has been preparing the state for.

No reason was given for the removal of Makun who has been in office as the executive secretary for over two years out of his four year first term. However, a statement issued by the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) stated that the governor has approved the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Awwal Aliyu as the new executive secretary with immediate effect.

The SSG, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in the statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, said: “The appointment of Muhammad Awwal Aliyu to the challenging position was based on professionalism, merit, proven credentials, integrity, and outstanding records of decades of…