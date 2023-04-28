Nigeria, Italy Co-chair Working Group Meeting – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Nigeria and Italy co-chaired the seventh plenary meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum’s (GCTF) Criminal Justice and Rule of Law (CJ-ROL) Working Group in St Julian’s, Malta on Thursday.

Organisers say the meeting, which was the first under the new working group co-chairs, focused on the presentation of priority areas highlighted in the group’s work plan for the period of 2022-2024.

They also said the meeting would guide the activities of the group as it offered an opportunity for members to discuss collaboration and synergies with other GCTF working groups and initiatives.

A statement issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said the CJ-ROL working group of the GCTF focuses on the critical role played by the criminal justice sector in combating terrorism and demonstrates the GCTF’s commitment to supporting rule-of-law-based and human rights-compliant approaches.

The GCTF said…