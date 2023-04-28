North Central Senators-elect Settle for Deputy Senate President – THISDAYLIVE

*Endorse Sani Musa

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senators-Elect from the the North Central geopolitical zone met in Abuja on Friday and endorsed Senator Sani Musa as the Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The Senator-elect for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Aliyu Wadada, who convened the meeting said they would not settle for any position other than the Deputy Senate President.

Wadada also said the caucus was in synergy with their colleagues in the House of Representatives on the issue.

The caucus urged the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress and the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to respect the aspiration and wishes of the North Central in that regard.

Wadada said, “We convene this meeting to welcome Mr. President-elect from his foreign trip.

“We also appreciate his disposition to ensure that fairness and equity take place in the distribution of leadership positions to all the…