Proton Energy, NNPC, Others  Seal Gas Supply Deal for 150mw Power Project – THISDAYLIVE

*First phase of 500mw facility ready by 2025

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s power sector has received a lift with an indigenous firm, Proton Energy Limited, formally announcing yesterday, the signing of a deal with several partners in the country for the long-term supply of gas for the production of 500mw of power valued at over $250 million.

The partners include: Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), TotalEnergies, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC) and the Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited (GACN).

According to the company, the agreement was for the supply of natural gas for the 150 MW first phase of the Proton Delta Sunrise project located in Sapele, Delta State.

Apart from the first phase of 150mw supply of electrons to the national grid, the second phase is expected to add a further 350 MW. According to the firm, if everything goes well, the first phase will reach…