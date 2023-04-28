US Varsity Shortlists Bodex Social Media Hangout for African Civic Engagement Summit – THISDAYLIVE

The University of Georgia, USA has shortlisted award winning digital and traditional media programme, Bodex Social Media Hangout, for African Civic Engagement Summit, billed to hold in Nairobi, Kenya in May.

A letter addressed to the convener of Bodex Social Media Hangout, Bodex F. Hungbo, by the Summits organisers reads: “We are delighted to inform you that you have been selected to participate in the African Civic Engagement Summit for the 2022-2023 African Civic Engagement Academy. The reviewers were impressed with the quality of your Civic Engagement Action Plan and with your participation in the Academy.

The organisers further noted that Hungbo would join others to tap from the wisdom of distinguished speakers, network with other ACEA participants, and have an opportunity to share her Civic Engagement Action Plan for feedback.

In her reaction, Hungbo said she’s excited to be chosen as one of the few candidates selected for the global summit….