Work with Party to Elect 10th N’Assembly Principal Officers – THISDAYLIVE

*Party considers South-west for Deputy Speaker, continues consultation

*We’re anxious to see Tinubu succeed as president, says Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu has appealed to governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

The appeal came as indications emerged that party stakeholders were already considering the South-west for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, even as meetings and consultations continued.

But National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, said the party was anxious to see the president-elect succeed in office.

Tinubu spoke yesterday in Abuja, when he met with the APC governors, who paid him a courtesy visit. They were led by Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

The president-elect,…