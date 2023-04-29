Concession of Ajaokuta Steel, Itakpe Iron Ore Companies, Kogi Court Stops – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Division of the High Court of Justice of Kogi State sitting in Lokoja has restrained the federal government from its planned concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) at Itakpe. Both companies are located in Kogi State.

The federal government had commenced the concession process for the two companies with an advertisement.

However, in a suit with number HCL/211M/2023 filed by the Attorney General of Kogi State, on behalf of the government and people of the state, the court was asked through a motion ex-parte to give an order for a stay of action on the concession process pending the determination of the substantive matter on it before the court.

The motion ex-parte was brought pursuant to Order 11, Rules 7 of the Kogi State High Court (Civil Procedure Rules) 2006.

Leading seven other lawyers, M. Y. Abdullahi, SAN, drew the attention of the court to the…