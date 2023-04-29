Education, Good Behaviour, Will Open Many Doors for You, Obi Tells Students – THISDAYLIVE

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has reminded students across the country, the need to take their education more seriously, saying that good education, when combined with right attitude and behaviour will open many doors for them in life.

Obi, a very vocal enthusiast for education, made the remarks yesterday at the third year remembrance of His Majesty Eze Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, novelist and former Traditional Leader of Ndikelionwu, organised by the Nigerian Book Foundation. He explained to the students that good education and not money will make them great in life.

He maintained that education remains the best inheritance he received from his parents. Narrating his journey in life, Obi recalled how as a young student he met and was inspired by many champions of education.

Obi told the students of how, as a young student, he encountered great men like the late Igbo Leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; former President of…