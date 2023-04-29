FG Documents 637 Stranded Nigerians in Egypt for Evacuation – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has said that the 637 Nigerians, who arrived at the Egyptian border outpost of Aswan from the raging conflicts in Sudan, are undergoing documentation and clearance in Egypt before their eventual evacuation to Nigeria.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development gave the Situation Room updates on Saturday on the efforts to evacuate Nigerians entrapped in the crossfire in Sudan.

A joint-statement by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the first batch of Nigerian evacuees is expected to be airlifted to Nigeria in the coming hours by the Nigerian Air Force and Air Peace airline, who have been on standby for the operations.

It also said…