FG Will Still Remove Subsidy – THISDAYLIVE

*Says June commencement date sacrosanct

*Insists the only amendment is enlargement of subsidy removal committee

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed yesterday declared that the federal government had not suspended the planned removal of Petroleum subsidy from next June as reported yesterday, but would instead expand the subsidy removal committee to include teams from the incoming administration and the state governors.

The minister had last Thursday, shortly after the valedictory meeting of the National Economic Council, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, announced that the NEC had recommended that petrol subsidy removal should be shelved until all preparatory plans with various segment of government, including states and the incoming administration were concluded.

But a statement issued yesterday by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi,…