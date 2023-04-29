Gasplus Applauds Govt Agencies for New Regulations on Gas Projects – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

The Management of Gasplus Synergy has commended Nigerian government agencies in the oil and gas industry for the new regulations designed specifically to ensure that gas projects and similar projects are successful in the country.

In appreciation of the federal government and its agencies’ commitment especially through the “Decade of Gas”, the Management of Gas Plus expressly called on private entities with facilities capable of accommodating and promoting the vision and objectives of the DLNG project to make such available to permit the early and speedy deployment of the project.

This was expressed at a one-day Gasplus NGML Domestic LNG Project workshop held in Lagos during the week.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian economy cannot afford further delays that will affect the early execution and implementation.

“The authorities have been very proactive, the project is relatively new but with great potential for value…