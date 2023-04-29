Gov Abiodun’s 2nd Term and the Tasks Ahead – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Ogbonnikan

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is set for his second term to be inaugurated in a couple of weeks time. As in every other level of government, his current tenure which is steadily running out has been as eventful as it is challenging. Within the last four years of the administration, the world recorded one of the most existential threats in human history-the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Nigeria was lucky to have recorded a relatively low death rate, it wasn’t so much so of the disruptive effect of the pandemic on the economy as the recession struck in two quick successions amidst the global downturn. Ogun State being part of the national economy had its fair share of the sour taste. And now that we have successfully weathered the storm, we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the new horizon. It is, therefore, imperative for us to put the trial behind us and reunite for a renewed hope of a better Nigeria as encapsulated in…