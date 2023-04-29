Masari Role Model in Security Management, Says Aide – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Special Adviser on Security to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, has praised the governor for his nerve-racking efforts in restoring security not only in Katsina, but in the North-west region of the country.

Ahmed-Katsina, in an interactive session with some journalists, described his principal as a role model in security management in Nigeria who had restored peace in the hitherto banditry-ravaged state.

He explained that the establishment of a three-tier security structure, security information centre and involvement of community members in security management by the state government, had significantly halted insecurity in the state.

He added that the state government has gone digital in the area of security monitoring and management through the introduction of technology to ward off the marauding hoodlums in the ongoing clearance operations by security agencies in the state.

As…