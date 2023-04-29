Methodist Church Synod Condemns Govt’s Inability to Curb Insecurity  – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

The 17th Synod of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos West, has said that Nigeria remains “a laughing stock among nations due to her apparent inability to rein in and curb the growing spate of violence, kidnappings and killings in the country.”

The Synod, which was held at the Methodist Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos with the theme “Contending for the Faith”, taken from the scriptural text, Jude 1:3, was under the divine guidance of the Holy Spirit and the able leadership of The Rt. Rev Ezekiel Olayinka Akande, Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West, Methodist Church Nigeria.

The Synod’s communique noted that Christianity has continued to contend with relentless and increasingly violent physical, moral and spiritual attacks globally with cases of mass killings of Christians, destruction of their places of worship and a deliberate resolve to undermine the Christian faith assuming alarming proportions in many…