N7.48bn Hadejia Airport Not for Glamour – THISDAYLIVE

The Minister of Aviation, Haidi Sirika, yesterday, said the decision of the federal government to reestablish air transportation to Hadejia in Jigawa State was not for the glamour of having an airport but for the inherent security and economic benefits.

The project, which is being executed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation at the cost of N7.48bn, has a completion period of 18 months.

Sirika, noted that the airport will be used not only to transport agricultural products from Jigawa and other neighbouring states to different parts of the country and beyond, but also in combating the scourge of insecurity in the northern part of the country.

The minister who made the declaration during the ground-breaking ceremony of Hadejia Airport in Jigawa State also disclosed that the initiative by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is aimed at combating crime and insecurity while also promoting the…