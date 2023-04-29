N’central Govs Back Senators-elect, Pledge Support for Musa – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Governors of the North-central geopolitical zone have approved the resolution of their senators-elect, endorsing Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, for the position of Deputy President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

The North-central senators-elect met with the governors of the zone at the Kwara State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja Friday night shortly after they met at the Maitama area of the city centre where they passed a resolution to back Musa’s Senate Presidency aspiration.

The senators-elect were received by Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara States.

They were led to the meeting by Musa, who is the Chairman of the North-central Senators-Elect Caucus.

THISDAY learnt that the meeting was held so that they could formally meet and familiarise with their governors who are the political leaders of their various states.

They also seized the opportunity to convey to the…