Nigeria Has Stabilising Role to Play in Africa – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed that Nigeria’s size and resources have imposed on her a stabilizing role in the West African subregion and the African continent as a whole.

Speaking after receiving a message from President Ibrahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) from a Special Envoy at the State House, Abuja on Friday, President Buhari said peace and stability are central to the vision of Nigeria in Africa, adding that these were essential to security and prosperity in the continent.

He thanked the President of the Sahrawi Republic for the message he sent and gave an assurance that he will study its content and brief the in-coming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on their concerns, urging the Special Envoy to make the effort to brief the in-coming President as well.

President Buhari accepted the request of the President of the Sahrawi Republic to participate in the inaugural events ushering in the…