Polaris Bank Commences Phase IV of Breast Cancer Screening  for Staff, Customers – THISDAYLIVE

*Restates commitment to stemming scourge

Polaris Bank has announced it has commenced breast cancer screening for its staff and customers aimed at reducing the incidence of breast cancer in Nigeria.

The Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike, made this known in Lagos while reiterating the Bank’s unwavering commitment and partnership to stem the breast cancer scourge among women.

Polaris Bank notes that increased awareness, screening, advocacy, and support will go a long way to reducing the incidence of breast cancer in the country.

The screening exercise, which is in its 4th phase, commenced in April and will hold once every month. It is open to the Bank’s interested female staff and customers. The screening exercise is in Partnership with COPE and holds at the NGO’s, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos Office.

Mr. Ezurike noted that healthcare is one of the pillars of Polaris Bank’s Corporate Social responsibility…