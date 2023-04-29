Runsewe Drums Support for Nike Art Gallery – THISDAYLIVE

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the proprietor of Nike Art Gallery, Mrs. Oyenike Monica Okundaye, as a woman of substance with an overriding motivation to revolutionise and empower young men and women with creative skills not only in the arts and crafts but also in traditional adire making that will make them self-employed and employers of labour in the nearest future.

Runsewe stated this during his visit to Nike Art Gallery on Airport Road in Abuja.

The NCAC boss in conjunction with the major stakeholders in the culture and tourism industry gathered at Nike Art Gallery to celebrate the commitment, hard work, creative, ingenuity and sheer resilience of an outstanding personality in the art and culture sector, Mrs. Nike Okundaye.

Runsewe added that Nike Art Gallery with centres in Osogbo, Lagos, Kogi and now in Abuja, is providing employment for thousands of unemployed…