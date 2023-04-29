US, Nigeria Conclude Deal on Super Tucano Fighter Jets, Train 24 Pilots – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, inaugurated operations support facilities and winged six additional pilots of the A-29 Super Tucano (A-29ST) aircraft.

This comes as it announced plans to induct new platforms into its order of battle as part of activities to mark the 59th anniversary celebration scheduled to hold from May 4-7, 2023 at the NAF Base, Emene, Enugu State.

The Chairman Organising Committee, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day Celebration 2023, Air Commodore Chukwuedo Illoh, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said the new platforms to be inducted are DA-62, Wing Loong II UAV and CW 40 UAV.

An earlier NAF statement said the latest facility induction in Kainji, Niger State, was a major milestone recorded by the service in its acquisition of the United States-made aircraft.

The ceremony signifies the official completion of the A-29ST projects by the Government of the United States as part…