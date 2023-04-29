You’re Confused, Desperate, Fanwo Tackles Smart Adeyemi – THISDAYLIVE

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State and the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has described Sen. Smart Adeyemi’s assessment of the last Governorship Primary of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State as “vituperation of a desperately dangerous bad loser”.

Fanwo stated this in Lokoja while fielding questions from journalists, Saturday, saying the APC Governorship Primary remains one of the most transparent in the history of the State.

“It is right for the media to give space to all to air their views. When we have such platforms, we must be responsible enough not to abuse it and dangerously misinform the general public.

“The world saw the primary on television and on other media platforms. The primary didn’t only hold, it was free, fair and credible.

“We have always been here with Senator Smart Adeyemi and with all due respect, his own definition of credible election is…