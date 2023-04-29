Zenith Bank Delivers Strong Q1 2023 Results with Exceptional 41% Gross Earnings’ Growth – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter (Q1) ending 31st March 2023, with an exceptional double-digit growth of 41 per cent in gross earnings, increasing from N191.5 billion in Q1 2022, to N270 billion in Q1 2023.

The unaudited statement of account submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday, indicated that the significant double-digit growth in the topline also boosted the bottom line, with the Group experiencing an impressive 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), which rose from N68 billion in Q1 2022, to N86.6 billion in Q1 2023.

It also showed that Zenith Bank’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 13 per cent, from N58.2 billion to N66 billion during the same period.

The growth in the topline was propelled by substantial increases in both interest income and non-interest income.

Interest income surged by 52 per cent from N126.4 billion in Q1 2022, to N191.6 billion in Q1…