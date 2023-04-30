58 Bag First Class as DELSU Graduates 4,855 Students  – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Fifty eight yesterday bagged First Class as a total of 4,855 students graduated in various disciplines from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State.

Another 58 also emerged with Doctors of Philosophy (PhDs). The graduands comprised 339 Master’s degree awardees as well as 199 others who received Postgraduate Diplomas.

In the first degrees category, 58 graduands emerged with First Class, 1,396 bagged Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 1,827 recorded Second Class (Lower Division) just as 417 graduands came out with Third Class Honours.

Also, 44 graduands came up with Unclassified (MBBS) and 77 others with Unclassified (B.Pharm).

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga, in his convocation address noted with delight that “Delta State University, Abraka has consistently kept faith with its mandate of producing quality graduates who will contribute to nation building and advance…