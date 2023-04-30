At Abuja Book Launch, Osinbajo Insists It’s Unreasonable to Jettison Fossil Fuels Now – THISDAYLIVE

· CJN, others urge Nigeria to deepen gas exploration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has maintained that while the global call for transition to cleaner fuels may be valid, it would be unreasonable for Nigeria to abandon its fossil fuel deposits at the moment.

Osinbajo spoke at the launch of a book in Abuja titled: “Understanding Natural Gas, a Nigerian Perspective” authored by Dr David Ige, a renowned Nigerian engineer and teacher as well as Dapo Akinosun, a senior lawyer.

Osinbajo highlighted that in recent months, natural gas has taken centre stage in global politics, especially with the war in Ukraine going on, a strong reminder of the complexity of energy security concerns that nations now face.

He noted that as gas prices started skyrocketing, countries have been forced to confront the vulnerabilities of their own energy supply strategies, including Europe and America. He opined that every country must…