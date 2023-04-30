BON Rejects NCC’s Planned Sale of 600MHz Spectrum – THISDAYLIVE



*Says it threatens 80% of Nigeria’s TV viewers

Festus Akanbi

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has kicked against the planned sale of the broadcast frequency in the 600MHz spectrum band by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), saying such action will not only threaten over 80 per cent of television viewers nationwide but will also make Nigeria’s broadcast space vulnerable to unhindered penetration by foreign media organs.

The Nigerian telecoms sector regulator, the NCC, had last month announced the plan to sell the frequency slots in the 600 MHz spectrum band through “Administrative Assignment (without an auction), a development which the Executive Secretary of BON, Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, said would threaten the operations of a substantial number of broadcast organisations in the country.

A report by Technology Times published at the weekend quoted Bamgbose as saying that the controversial spectrum is exclusively allocated to…