Court Rejects Committee’s Proposal to Merge Jukun-Kona Ruling Houses  – THISDAYLIVE

Daji Sani in Yola

A Taraba State High Court sitting in Jalingo has quashed the recommendation of the Fidelis Kaigama Committee set up to review the gazette of the state government on the ruling houses of the Jukun Konna Kingdom.

The committee had in its report recommended that four ruling houses entitled to the Kona traditional institution be reduced to only two to allow easy selection of the future traditional leader of the kingdom.

In its decision recently, however, the court nullified the recommendation of the committee that reviewed Jukun-Kona’s ruling houses from four to two.

The presiding judge, Justice Silas Haruna recently delivered the judgement in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, a decision that averted the crisis in the kingdom.

In his reaction recently, President, Jukun Konna Developmental Association, Mr Vincent Yakubu said the decision of the court had really addressed the problem of the kingdom.

Yakubu added that some people…