Domesticating Gains of Nigeria’s Booming Smartphone Market – THISDAYLIVE

With a huge population, the ongoing transformation in the nation’s telecoms industry, and the enthronement of a financial sector that is driven by technology, it is easy to understand the sustained jostling for the Nigerian market by smartphone makers from all over the world. However, what is difficult to understand is why Nigeria is still outsourcing the production of the device that drives virtually all the day-to-day activities of its citizens, writes Festus Akanbi

It is not a secret that Nigeria with its huge population has remained an investment destination for investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world seeking to get value for their investments. From Europe to Asia, the Middle East, and America, multinationals and other producers of household goods jostle to carve market spaces for their goods and services in Nigeria obviously to take advantage of not only the rising population of youths but the changing tastes and needs of the Nigerian…