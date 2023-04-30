FG Bows to Pressure, Reapproves Use of Eagle Square for May Day Rally – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has reapproved the use of Eagle Square in Abuja by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the annual May Day rally in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) tomorrow.

This followed pressure from the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria.

The federal government had earlier approved the venue for the workers’ rally but later rescinded its decision and offered the workers the Old Parade Ground as an alternative.

Both the NLC and the TUC had protested the change of venue and vowed to organise the rally on the streets of Abuja.

But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige conveyed the revalidation of the venue to the workers in a statement issued by his ministry yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, the minister urged all guests including the president, vice president, ministers,…