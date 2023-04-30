FIPL Optimizes Local Capacity for Enhanced Power Generation – THISDAYLIVE

First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a Sahara Group company, has restated its commitment to increasing power generation and sustainability impact in the sector through robust local capacity optimization.

Speaking at the Nigerian Content Conference organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Chief Executive Officer, FIPL, Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu, said retooling and investing in shoring up local capacity has the potential of transforming the power sector.

Nwangwu lauded the NSE Port Harcourt branch for assembling prominent industry leaders and professionals to discuss the impact of the Nigerian Content Act 2010 – 2020 on the Oil & Gas sector and the power industry.

In his keynote address, Nwangwu said strengthening local content in the power sector would promote job creation, funds retention, and the development of skills and competencies of Nigerians.

According to him, the Act symbolizes the intention of…