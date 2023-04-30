Forget Igala Votes in Nov Election, Group Tells APC – THISDAYLIVE



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Apparently worried by the conduct of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governor Primaries in Kogi State, a group, Igala frontier has described the exercise as charade, saying the process is undemocratic and fell below the standard of a ruling party.

Just as an APC chieftain and Commissioner for information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has said Kogi State was no longer under the influence of ethnic chauvinism.

In a press statement signed by Yakubu Ojonugwa and Alex Adejoh and copy of which was made available to the newsmen yesterday, described the purported party primary as an insult to Igala race.

The group has warned the ruling APC to forget about votes from Igala land in the November 11th, 2023.

The group observed that the governor’s act of impunity was increasing because is using the state resources to corrupt structures making him to feel whatever he does, he can always use money to buy his way.

“On the…