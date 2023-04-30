Fresh Crisis Looms as Resident Doctors Issue FG Two-week Ultimatum over Demands – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to embark on strike if the federal government fails to meet its demands within two weeks.

NARD issued the ultimatum at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday at Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The meeting, which was held from Thursday, April 27 to 29, was predicated upon burning issues affecting the welfare of the doctors and the alarming rate of flight of doctors and other healthcare workers on account of poor remuneration, grossly inadequate funding of the health sector, and the attendant negative effect on the citizens and the health workers.

The doctors are demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 per cent of the current gross salary of doctors, in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by the association to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on July…