It’s Unreasonable to Jettison Nigeria’s Fossil Fuels Now – THISDAYLIVE

*CJN urges FG to deepen investments in gas exploration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday insisted that while the global call for a transition to cleaner fuels may be valid, it would be unreasonable for Nigeria to abandon her fossil fuel deposits at the moment.

Osinbajo spoke at the launch of a book in Abuja titled: “Understanding Natural Gas, a Nigerian Perspective,” authored by Dr. David Ige, a former Executive Director in charge of Gas and Power at the NNPC, and Dapo Akinosun, a senior lawyer.

This is coming as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has called on the federal government to deepen investments in gas exploration.

Osinbajo highlighted that in recent months, natural gas has taken the centre stage in global politics, especially with the war in Ukraine going on, a strong reminder of the complexity of energy security concerns that nations now face.

He noted that as gas prices started…