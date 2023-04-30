Kano Governor-elect will Revisit Sanusi’s Dethronement, Kwankwaso Declares – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has said the incoming government of the Governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will revisit the dethronement of the 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor of the state, was dethroned by the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was the deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.

Sanusi was removed on March 9, 2020, and also banished from Kano and sent to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State, while the expenses of the emirate under him were probed.

He later became the leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic sect in Nigeria, after he was turbaned in Senegal as the Khalifa of the Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria by Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, the Grand…