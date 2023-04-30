Kogi APC Tackles Adeyemi over Assessment of  Guber Primary – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has berated Senator Smart Adeyemi over his assessment of the just-concluded APC governorship primary in the State.

Fanwo in a statement made available to the newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, said the APC Governorship Primary remained one of the most transparent in the history of the State.

“It is right for the media to give space to all to air their views. When we have such platforms, we must be responsible enough not to abuse it and dangerously misinform the general public.

“The world saw the primary on television and on other media platforms. The primary didn’t only hold, it was free, fair and credible.

“We have always been here with Senator Smart Adeyemi and with all due respect, his own definition of credible election is one won by him. Any other election not won by him is not credible as far as he is concerned.

“Yes I watched him saying all sort of things…