MCSN Hails Buhari for New Copyright Law – THISDAYLIVE

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the new Copyright Act 2022 which was recently signed by him as a parting gift to the creative industry.

In a letter dated April 19th, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Society, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, in a recent letter thanked the outgoing President for deeming it fit to give to the creative industry a parting gift in the form of a new copyright law.

“We have received with joy and hearts filled with gratitude the new Copyright Act 2022, which you recently signed for the creative industry in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We most sincerely thank you for this, as a parting from Your Excellency”

The Society also thanked the President for the great impact of his administration on the creative sector in the last seven years during which hard decisions were taken, all of which have repositioned our creative industries to be coming up as a virile…