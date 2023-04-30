NDLEA Replies PDP, Lists Legal Grounds Why It Can’t Arrest, Prosecute Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed a preliminary objection to a suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governorship candidate of the party in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, seeking an order of mandamus to compel the anti-narcotics agency to arrest and prosecute the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu over alleged forfeiture of some funds in his bank accounts over two decades ago in the United States.

In its notice of preliminary objection signed and filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by its Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Nbona Sunday, NDLEA submitted that the application by the PDP, which is the 1st applicant with Melaye as 2nd, is incompetent, adding that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain it and as such, should be struck out.

Listing its grounds for the objection, the NDLEA said both PDP and Melaye “do not have a locus standi, they do not possess…