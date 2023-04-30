Obaseki, Kukah Highlight Significance of Quality Education to Improve Devt Indices – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Lordship, Mathew Hassan Kukah, have identified quality education as essential in improving human and capital development indices.

Both spoke at the Maiden Edo Parents’ Summit, held in Benin City as part of the 2023 Edo Education Week in Benin City, Saturday.

In his remarks, Obaseki said parents played critical roles in sustaining achievement recorded by his administration in the education sector.

He said the educational week highlighted the achievements recorded so far by the reforms undertaken by the state government in the past five years, noting “We can appreciate how far we have gone, the progress made and what needed to be done going forward in sustaining the reforms.

Obaseki commended parents for their support, adding, “I thank the parents for their continuous support which has contributed in no little way to the…