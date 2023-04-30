OrderPaper Founder, Oke Epia, is Nigeria’s Most Influential Think Tank CEO  – THISDAYLIVE

Founder and Executive Director of OrderPaper, Oke Epia, has emerged the Most Influential Think Tank CEO in Nigeria, according to CEO Monthly Magazine, a United Kingdom-based Business-to-Business global media organisation.

Epia, a Civic Tech Leader, Public Policy Advisor and Strategic Communications Expert parades vast experience in governance, parliamentary monitoring, media relations, stakeholder relationship management, capacity building and advocacy.

Having founded OrderPaper Nigeria in 2015, the platform has evolved into the country’s premier and pre-eminent policy think-tank and legislative interface, bridging the gap between people and parliament in Africa’s most populous nation.

With extensive impact in the public policy space, including extractive sector reform advocacy over the past decade, Epia has grown OrderPaper into a formidable and leading parliament-focused organisation regarded by its teeming public as the ACT of Parliament being…