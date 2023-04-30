Real Estate Conference ‘Unleash 4 Takeover’ to Hold May – THISDAYLIVE

As part of efforts to continue improving the real estate business in Africa, Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel View are organising a conference with the theme: ‘Unleash 4 Takeover’ which will take place in Lagos next month.

The conference which will take place at the popular Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, has topics such as ‘Reshaping Real Estate in Africa’ where notable speakers like Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo of the Nedcomoaks, Vusi Thembekwayo, Wayne Berger, Dr. Allen Onyema (CON), the chief executive officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dickson Nsofor, Dare Arigbede, and many others will be in attendance.

Unleash 4 Takeover Conference is expected to run from 8a.m. to 6p.m. from May 1st to 3rd 2023 with ample time for networking and connecting with like-minded professionals.

According to the Convener, Mrs. Ichechi Okonkwo, the over 1,500 participants will have the opportunity…