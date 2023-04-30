Tinubu, Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Congratulate Adenuga at 70 – THISDAYLIVE

*Say Glo founder revolutionised GSM in Nigeria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commended the commitment of the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building.

Tinubu used the occasion of Adenuga’s 70th birthday to extend his felicitation to the business mogul for his many social and economic investments in Nigeria.

This was even as he described him as a ‘believer in the manifest destiny of Nigeria as a great country.’

In the congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, the President-elect praised the Globacom owner’s business accomplishments in the telecommunications, oil, real estate, and aviation sectors.

According to him, the businessman democratised and revolutionised GSM telephony in Nigeria in…