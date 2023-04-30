WHO IS AFRAID OF PAYABLE ON DEATH (POD)? – THISDAYLIVE

SOFT FINANCE

Barring other developments, the Central Bank of Nigeria would make good on its decision to mop up about N500 billion in unclaimed balances in over 59.7 million accounts in commercial banks in the country.

According to the guidelines issued by the CBN about three weeks ago in a circular signed by the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the apex bank, Chibuzor Efobi, such accounts which have received no deposits or withdrawals for upwards of 10 years are classified as dormant accounts.

The guideline, which took immediate effect, instructed banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to transfer all unclaimed balances in the said accounts into an Unclaimed Balances Trust Fund (UBTF) pool account which will be domiciled at the CBN. The transferred funds, according to the CBN, would then be invested in Treasury Bills.

The CBN listed components of the eligible dormant accounts and unclaimed balances as current, savings…