Why Who Becomes Senate President is Important for Tinubu’s Strategists – THISDAYLIVE

*Akpabio, Oshiomhole, Kalu, Umahi remain strong contenders

*Plot thickens to amend Senate rules to allow Oshiomhole, Umahi run

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Strong indications emerged at the weekend that the strategists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are showing strong interest on who becomes the next President of the Senate due to the uncertainty of the outcome of the various petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory at the election tribunal, THISDAY has learnt.

This is as a former Senate Minority Leader and ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi have remained the strong contenders for the Senate Presidency.

It was gathered that as Oshiomhole and Umahi insist on running, there are moves to amend the Senate Rules to allow the first-term senators…