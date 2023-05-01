23 Health Facilities, 13 Workers Bag Productivity Merit Award in Bauchi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) has presented the 2022 Productivity Merit Award to 23 health facilities across the state and 13 health workers in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Mansur Dada, stated this at the weekend during the open ceremony of the award presentation held at the BASHCMA office in state.

According to Dada, the aim of the award presentation was to reward staff of the agency that have distinguished themselves through hard-work, efficient management of resources and productivity as well as those that showed high sense of commitment in the quest of the agency to achieve universal health coverage for all the citizens in the state.

He said: “The agency chose one primary healthcare per local government-that is 20 primary healthcare centres. We then chose one general hospital per senatorial zone, so we chose three general hospitals, making a total of 23 health…