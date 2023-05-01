ARISE News Channel Donates N1bn to Western Delta University to Set Up Media & Technology School – THISDAYLIVE

*Fayemi offers school of policy implementation to institution

*Peter Obi, ex-Ekiti governor to become visiting lecturers

Peter Uzoho

The Western Delta University, Oghara, Ethiope West local government area (LGA) of Delta state rarely had it so good as it did at the weekend as hefty monetary donations and offers of sundry help tumbled in at its 15th Founders’ Day celebrations and lecture.

The Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, opened the financial floodgates as he announced a donation of N1 billion on behalf of the broadcast station to Western Delta University, to set up Media and Technology School to help enhance the school’s development.

At same event, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded general election, Mr. Peter Obi and immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, both agreed to become visiting lecturers at the Western Delta University(WDU), Oghara, Delta…