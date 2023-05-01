CLAIMS OVER OWNERSHIP OF SEPLAT – THISDAYLIVE

No single individual owns the organisation, contends Dan Aibangbe.

In the Nigerian political landscape, it appears we are in the season of claims and counter claims of mandate thefts! Many claims are founded on realities, while others are delusional. But a claim is a claim and each needs to be dissected on the basis of facts, protocols and other evidence available in records, practices and norms.

At first observation, the ownership skirmishes at Seplat closely resemble the case of the two Hebrew women who approached the judgement throne of King Solomon, disputing ownership of a baby. The background to that story was that two nursing mothers slept close to each other and one mistakenly crushed her baby to death in the middle of the night. She took advantage of the darkness and the relative young stages of development to swap the dead baby for the living. At dawn, ownership of the living baby became a ferocious dispute that was brought before King Solomon…