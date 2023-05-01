Failure to Recover AMCON’s N4tn Debt Will Hurt Economy, Kuru Warns – THISDAYLIVE

*Urges stakeholders not to allow few debtors escape with our commonwealth

The Managing Director/CEO, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Lawan Kuru said that if at its sunset the corporation was unable to recover its huge debt, which currently stands at over N4 trillion, it would become the burden of the federal government which he warned would have huge implication on the taxpayers’ monies.

Owing to this, Kuru reminded stakeholders to view the corporation’s recovery mandate as one of serious national importance in the country.

Kuru, according to a statement at the weekend, said this at two separate engagements with AMCON External Solicitors and Receivers as well as Asset Management Partners (AMPs) in Lagos.

He said the call became important because AMCON was not set up to operate in perpetuity as the corporation has a sunset period thus the need to apply speed in the collective recovery assignment.

The AMCON CEO who was…