FG Urges Opposition to Stop Grieving over Presidential Election Defeat – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has chided the opposition as a shameless sore losers saying they should let go and stop mourning over the 2023 presidential election which they lost woefully.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivered the chastening message in a statement Sunday. He said the opposition knew they deserved to lose the election because of their overconfidence and complacency.

He also descended on the Labour Party as the first-ever distant third-place finisher in a presidential election anywhere in the

world to have brazenly claimed victory.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves nothing but accolades for delivering undoubtedly the best election in Nigeria’s history.

He noted the President’s analysis on the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible, adding that the reaction to his comments by the opposition has shown that they are…