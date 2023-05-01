Former Lawmakers Push for Wase as House Speaker – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Senators, Federal and State legislators from Plateau state have made a strong case for the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase for the position of the Speaker of the House in the tenth National Assembly.

Addressing the press in Jos, leaders of the lawmakers, Senator Timothy Adudu and Hon. James Ayuba, expressed confidence that Wase, as an astute politician with great legislative prowess, will lead a stable House of Representatives in the tenth Assembly.

Adudu said: “Wase has the requisite credentials that can compete favorably with any member from around the country. It is a known fact that he has earned the respect of his colleagues due to his leadership style.

“Without prejudice to what the party will finally decide by way of zoning of the leadership position of the green chambers, as former members of the National Assembly and Speakers and members of the State Assembly from…